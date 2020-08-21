IMAX CEO Believes Marvel Studios Could Shift Release Dates Of A Number Of Upcoming 2021 Releases

The Phase 4 slate has already suffered a series of delays, but if IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond's predictions are anything to go by, further delays could be on the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4!

In an interview with Deadline, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond has opened up about the state of the film industry and how the company intends to deal with the backlog of 2020 releases arriving in 2021.

Top Gun: Maverick, Morbius, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, F9, and A Quiet Place Part II are among those now being released next year, and when Gelfond was asked how the company intends to manage a slew of new films on their screens, he responded: "If they're from the same studio they are usually amenable to sharing screens. So if there's a tentpole that's more family oriented we can play that during the day and the other one later."

It's particularly busy year for Marvel Studios, with Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for next year. Sony Pictures, meanwhile, has the aforementioned spinoffs on the way, so could there be further changes to their release dates?

"Marvel has something like five films scheduled for next year," Gelfond noted. "My guess is they'll move some of that around, but that's a lot."

That's not a guarantee things will change, but the IMAX CEO's insight is definitely noteworthy. Despite the challenges which come with a busy schedule, however, Gelfond isn't sweating it. "Jurassic World is next year and then Top Gun got moved to next year. I think Mission: Impossible is next year, so there's an awful lot going on. That's a high class problem, right?"

It really is, but with 2020 films competing with 2021 releases, next year is going to be undeniably busy.

