MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE: Taking A Closer Look At Marvel Studios' Next 10 Directors

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have been hit by a series of delays thanks to COVID-19, but Marvel Studios has enlisted ten directors, and we're taking a closer look at what they'll bring to this world.

Not even the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been able to overcome COVID-19, and the entire Phase 4 slate has been delayed as a result. Even the Disney+ TV shows have been postponed, but it hopefully won't be too much longer until we're able to make our return to this shared world. Marvel Studios has assembled some talented directors for those small screen adventures, of course, but we're currently putting the focus on those stepping behind the camera for the big one. In this feature, we look at the ten filmmakers Kevin Feige has lined up for the likes of Black Widow, Captain Marvel 2, and Spider-Man 3, exploring what they're likely to bring to the table, as well as what we know about each of the mvoies they're working on for Marvel Studios. So, to take a closer look at what's to come, all you need to do is hit the "Next" button down below!

10. Cate Shortland - Black Widow Cate Shortland was an unexpected choice to take the helm of Black Widow, but the Australian writer and director appears to have knocked it out of the park based on what we've seen in the trailers. Best known for her films Somersault, Lore, and Berlin Syndrome, there's nothing in the filmmaker's history which really informs what we can expect from her Marvel Studios movie. However, it does seem likely that Shortland will prioritise characters and the relationships they form. Black Widow was supposed to be released in May, but is now coming our way in November instead.



9. Chloe Zhao - Eternals Eternals was supposed to be released this November, but thanks to COVID-19, it's been pushed to next February. Had Black Widow come out as planned, chances are we would have seen a trailer by now, but chances are it will be much later this year when we finally get to see it. Regardless, Chloe Zhao is another unexpected choice to take charge of a Marvel Studios movie, though it seems likely Kevin Feige paid close attention to her previous, critically acclaimed work. Zhao's second feature, The Rider, received several accolades including nominations for Independent Spirit Award for Best Film and Best Director. This might be her first blockbuster, but it feels like Marvel Studios made the right choice in picking the director to take charge of this diverse cast.



8. Destin Daniel Cretton - Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is perhaps best known for collaborating with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson on movies like Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy, the latter of which is particularly timely and features a powerhouse performance from Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan. Sure, none of the feature martial arts battles, but he's clearly a filmmaker to watch moving forward. There's a lot of excitement surrounding Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and it's not hard to see why. For starters, the movie will finally bring The Mandarin into the MCU.



7. Jon Watts - Spider-Man 3 Like the filmmakers mentioned above, Jon Watts was an unexpected choice for Spider-Man: Homecoming, though his debut features Clown and Cop Car definitely put him on the map. That 2017 reboot proved to be the breath of fresh air the wall-crawler needed, but it was Spider-Man: Far From Home that really saw Watts deliver on his promise as a filmmaker. His take on Mysterio was unforgettable, while that VFX-heavy illusion sequence is one of the best things we've ever seen in this shared world (that cliffhanger, meanwhile, was truly spectacular). Now, Watts will return to direct Spider-Man 3...a movie we know absolutely nothing about right now!



6. Taika Waititi - Thor: Love And Thunder Thor delivered a solid origin story for the God of Thunder, while Thor: The Dark World just didn't really get the character (it turns out that a Game of Thrones-inspired adventure doesn't work). Not ever fan loved the sheer amount of comedy in Thor: Ragnarok, but writer and director Taika Waitit gave this character the overhaul he needed. A true breath of fresh air for Thor, the 2017 movie even set the stage for what we saw from the hero in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Thor: Love and Thunder will put Waititi back behind the camera for an adventure which will see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster return to presumable become the MCU's new God of Thunder.



5. Sam Raimi - Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson parted ways with Marvel Studios over creative differences, so we have no idea how many of his ideas with make it into In The Multiverse of Madness. The script is undergoing a rewrite, but the bigger news is that Sam Raimi, the director of the Evil Dead and the original Spider-Man trilogy, is going to take charge of this sequel. He's a big Doctor Strange fan, and is bound to have a lot of unique, crazy ideas for this ambitious adventure. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is expected to appear, while a title like that definitely points to Raimi's movie having major ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe down the line.



4. Ryan Coogler - Black Panther II Ryan Coogler came to everyone's attention after directing Creed, and no one was complaining when he was hired by Marvel Studios to helm Black Panther. Simply put, the filmmaker delivered a masterpiece, and one that earned the studio their first "Best Picture" nomination at the Oscars. It was a given that Coogler would be back for the sequel, and he's been working on the script for some time now. Unfortunately, there's no word on what that's going to entail; the director has, however, expressed an interest in Kraven the Hunter before now, and there have been some Namor hints! Given everything that's been happening in the world, expect Black Panther II to be hard-hitting.



3. Nia DaCosta - Captain Marvel 2 With original directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck not set to return for Captain Marvel 2, Marvel Studios has instead chosen Nia DaCosta to continue Carol Danvers' story in this shared world. Kevin Feige wants to increase diversity behind the camera on these projects, and he's found a truly talented filmmaker here. After impressing with the critically acclaimed Little Woods, Jordan Peele chose DaCosta to helm his Candyman reboot, so she's clearly a great talent. Not much is known about this sequel, but rumour has it the movie could adapt Secret Invasion.



2. Peyton Reed - Ant-Man 3 Edgar Wright was supposed to direct Ant-Man, but after Marvel Studios wanted to increase the number of tie-ins to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, the British filmmaker jumped ship. Peyton Reed took charge, borrowing many of Wright's ideas, but adding some of his own as well. Ant-Man and The Wasp was all his, though, and it was...fine. The sequel was certainly enjoyable, and it did a great job with The Wasp, but it's certainly not one of Marvel Studios' best movies. Regardless, Reed is back for Ant-Man 3, and rumour has it he'll introduce the Young Avengers!

