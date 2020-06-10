MARVEL STUDIOS: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie Ranked By Their Rotten Tomatoes Score - Part 2

Yesterday, we took a look at how the many MCU movies stack up against each other on Rotten Tomatoes, and we're now back with the second part of that feature to tell you which of them come out on top...

Love it or hate it, Rotten Tomatoes is now more important than ever when it comes to whether moviegoers decide to check out the latest releases in theaters (well, when they were still being released in them), and it's not uncommon for studios to tout scores as proudly as star ratings. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered hit after hit since Iron Man was released in 2008, and right up to last July's Spider-Man: Far From Home, not a single one of them has been dubbed "Rotten." They have, however, drawn very different opinions, and the scores vary wildly. It goes without saying that looking back at how these movies fared on the review aggregator makes for interesting reading, and we think you'll agree after seeing how they all stack up against each other. Today, we're covering the next batch of MCU releases, to bring you those considered the best of the best (if you'd like to check out the first part of this feature, simply click here). To take a look through this feature, all you guys need to do is click the "Next" button below!

8. Ant-Man and The Wasp Score: 87% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: A lighter, brighter superhero movie powered by the effortless charisma of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and The Wasp offers a much-needed MCU palate cleanser. Ant-Man And The Wasp is a lot of fun and definitely an improvement over the first instalment. However, director Peyton Reed too often plays it safe and while there's a lot of good stuff here, it's not quite enough to put it alongside Marvel's best. Evangeline Lilly finally suiting up was great to see, though, but it's surprising this score isn't slightly lower based on the underwhelming villain alone!



7. Doctor Strange Score: 89% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Doctor Strange artfully balances its outré source material against the blockbuster constraints of the MCU, delivering a thoroughly entertaining superhero origin story in the bargain. Just like Guardians of the Galaxy introduced cosmic adventures to the MCU, Doctor Strange gave us magic. A movie full of breathtaking visuals, this origin story for the Sorcerer Supreme set the stage for the hero to become the new face of the MCU as we barrel towards Marvel's Phase 4, and while it's a shame Scott Derrickson isn't returning, Sam Raimi is a terrific replacement.



6. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (TIE) Score: 90% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Suspenseful and politically astute, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a superior entry in the Avengers canon and is sure to thrill Marvel diehards. No one expected too much from the Russo Brothers heading into the release of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but they delivered in spades here, and gave the franchise the kick up the butt it arguably needed. The story revolving around Steve Rogers and Bucky was extraordinary, and the fight scenes were on par with The Raid. This movie was truly something special.



6. Spider-Man: Far From Home (TIE) Score: 90% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU. Jon Watts outdid himself with this sequel, and as predictable as that Mysterio twist may have been, Jake Gyllenhaal was clearly having fun as the villain. The visuals were amazing, the action scenes were spectacular, and that mid-credits scene twist was nothing short of mind-blowing, especially with the surprise return of J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson from the Spider-Man franchise.



5. Guardians of the Galaxy (TIE) Score: 91% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Guardians of the Galaxy is just as irreverent as fans of the frequently zany Marvel comic would expect -- as well as funny, thrilling, full of heart, and packed with visual splendor. James Gunn did an incredible job of taking us into the cosmic side of the MCU for the first time, and getting to hang out with Star-Lord and company was a lot of fun. It's just a shame that Ronan the Accuser ended up being another one of those typical Marvel villains who died after his plan failed, but there were so many other great characters and moments, that really didn't matter.



5. Captain America: Civil War (TIE) Score: 91% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Captain America: Civil War begins the next wave of Marvel movies with an action-packed superhero blockbuster boasting a decidedly non-cartoonish plot and the courage to explore thought-provoking themes. Seeing Earth's Mightiest Heroes go to war with each other was nothing short of amazing, even if it didn't quite follow the Civil War comic as much as some fans hoped. The Russos proved themselves in a big way and it's no wonder Marvel then got them to helm Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame once they were done. To their credit, epic action was coupled with powerful moments.



4. The Avengers (TIE) Score: 92% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Thanks to a script that emphasizes its heroes' humanity and a wealth of superpowered set pieces, The Avengers lives up to its hype and raises the bar for Marvel at the movies. Many fans believed that Earth's Mightiest Heroes assembling on the big screen would be impossible, but Joss Whedon pulled it off and introduced a fun new tone to the MCU. The defeat of the Chitauri was a tad convenient, but it's hard to find too many faults with this movie, even if it does feel dated by today's standards. At the time, though, make no mistake about it: this was groundbreaking.



4. Spider-Man: Homecoming (TIE) Score: 92% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Homecoming does whatever a second reboot can, delivering a colorful, fun adventure that fits snugly in the sprawling MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building. Grounding Spider-Man in Queens and keeping him out of Manhattan was definitely disappointing, but the reboot did a great job of introducing a new take on Peter Parker. All that technology in his suit was a tad much (as was Iron Man's recurring presence), but it was needed to provide a fresh take on the iconic hero, especially on the back of those awful Amazing Spider-Man movies.



3. Thor: Ragnarok Score: 93% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Exciting, funny, and above all fun, Thor: Ragnarok is a colorful cosmic adventure that sets a new standard for its franchise -- and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor: Ragnarok is hilarious (giving Chris Hemsworth chance to show off his comedic skills), but doesn't hold back on epic action. The Hulk was also reinvented to some extent, and Taika Waititi helped set the stage for what would come next for him this shared world. Throw in Valkyrie, The Grandmaster, and Hela, and there's so much to love, it's no wonder this comes in at third place.



2. Iron Man (TIE) Score: 94% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Powered by Robert Downey Jr.'s vibrant charm, Iron Man turbo-charges the superhero genre with a deft intelligence and infectious sense of fun. A true classic and where the Marvel Cinematic Universe began, Iron Man remains every bit as enjoyable to watch today as it was over a decade ago. Everything from seeing the suit in action (which was groundbreaking back in 2008) to Robert Downey Jr.'s performance made this very special indeed, and director Jon Favreau's work rightly put him on the map in a major way.



2. Avengers: Endgame (TIE) Score: 94% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga. Wow. When it comes to superhero movies, Avengers: Endgame has set a benchmark, and Marvel's culmination to over a decade's worth of stories simply works in just about every way. The ending is going to sting for a while, but it just felt right, and the Russo Brothers delivered countless moments we'll all be talking about for years to come. However, critics loved this next one more...

