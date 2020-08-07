Marvel Studios Not Expected To Have A Panel At Comic-Con@Home Virtual Event

The [email protected] online convention is scheduled for July 22, but at this rate they'll be lucky if any comic book movie fans bother tuning in.

It's already been confirmed that Warner Bros. will be holding back any news on its DC film projects for the DC FanDome event in August, and we're now hearing that Marvel Studios is also planning to sit out the event.

Deadline has heard that "Marvel is sitting on the sidelines, and that Warner Bros.’ feature side of DC will hold their goods for their own virtual fan confab in August." This is very disappointing for fans hoping for updates on the studio's Phase 4 plans, and we were also looking forward to getting to see more footage from Disney+ Marvel shows such as WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The event is expected to host over 350 panels with plenty of big-name stars, so it should still be still worth a look - although it's obviously not going to be the same without the usual CBM-related announcements.

Although Marvel has yet to make this official, a full list of panels is expected to be revealed later tonight, so we should find out for sure then. What do you guys think? Will you bother tuning into [email protected] without a Marvel or DC movie presence?