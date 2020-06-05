SECRET WARRIORS Project Reportedly In The Works At Marvel Studios For Film Or Television

Earlier today, we heard that Marvel Studios might be working on a Ghost Rider project of some sort, but a new report now claims that something Secret Warriors related could also be in the works...

According to GWW, they've obtained information which points to a Secret Warriors project being in early development at Marvel Studios. Nothing specific is revealed beyond that, but it's said that Kevin Feige will (obviously) be in charge of the movie or TV show, and that the hunt is on for a writer.

There have been a couple of different versions of the team, including one based around S.H.I.E.L.D. characters Nick Fury, Quake, Phobos, Yo Yo Rodriguez, Hellfire, Sebastian Druid, and Stonewall.

A version of that was group found its way into Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but even though that show is nearing its end, something tells us Feige probably isn't mulling over a sequel series. There was also an animated Secret Warriors series on Disney XD revolving around Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Patriot, Inferno, Squirrel Girl, and America Chavez, but there's nothing to say that will be adapted, either.

After all, Marvel Studios frequently uses titles which don't reflect what we've seen in the comic books on screen (Avengers: Age of Ultron, for example), and as this is in the very early stages, there's no guarantee it will ever even happen. Remember, a Dark Avengers script was reportedly commissioned at some point too, and that team still hasn't seen the light of day in the MCU.

It's definitely interesting, though, and a property that has a lot of potential, either in theaters or on Disney+.

What do you guys think?