THE MANDALORIAN Director Deborah Chow Has Reportedly Been In Talks With Marvel About Future Project

A lot of great filmmakers worked on the first season of The Mandalorian, but it was arguably Deborah Chow who really put herself on the map by working on the Disney+ series. She's already been enlisted by Lucasfilm to helm the entire Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but could a story set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also be in her future?

If a new rumour doing the rounds is to be believed, the yes!

Chow has reportedly been talking to Marvel Studios about a number of potential projects, but as is often the case with claims like these, there's no word on what they may or may not be.

It's no secret that Kevin Feige is looking to increase the diversity behind the camera for stories set in the MCU, so Chow could very easily take the helm of any number of movies or TV shows for Marvel Studios. As of right now, the majority of the Phase 4 slate is set in stone, so if Chow is destined to become part of this shared world, then it probably won't be until Phase 5 or beyond.

For now, the director is going to be busy working on Obi-Wan Kenobi as production on that is still expected to kick off next year (despite some creative changes made to the show's scripts).

Which Marvel movie or TV show do you guys think Chow would be a good fit for?