THE MANDALORIAN Star Giancarlo Esposito Believes A Marvel Studios Project Is The Next Likely Step For Him

Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito's star is on the rise, and he's confirmed in a new interview that he believes a Marvel Studios project is definitely somewhere in his future.

Last year, rumours swirled that Giancarlo Esposito might be in the running for an undisclosed role at Marvel Studios. Norman Osborn was one name thrown around at the time, but those rumblings never really came to anything, and we instead just got to enjoy his stellar work in The Mandalorian.

Over the weekend, the news broke that Esposito will be Far Cry 6's lead villain, and it was during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that the actor dropped a big hint about his future.

"Well, there's been all these rumours about being with Marvel, I want to work with those guys," he confirmed. "I put it out there all the time. I haven't created any of those rumours, but I worked years ago with Louis D'Esposito, who's one of the guys at Marvel, back when he was doing Cotton Club, and I was doing Cotton Club, he was the First A.D."

"What they do is fantastic," Esposito continued, "and I want to do something enduring with them...I think the Marvel world would be, likely, the next step for me."

There are a long list of characters the actor could potentially play, though it might be fun seeing him take on something other than a villainous role if he were to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Regardless, he's clearly keen on joining this shared world, and you have to believe Marvel Studios will snap him up when the opportunity presents itself...if they haven't already, of course!