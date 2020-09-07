THE OLD GUARD Star Charlize Theron Reveals Why She's Never Starred In A Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie

Charlize Theron was once a fan-favourite choice to take on the role of Captain Marvel, but the actress has now revealed that she's never actually been contacted about any projects set in the MCU...

The Old Guard star Charlize Theron is one of the most talented actresses working in Hollywood today, and while she's no stranger to heavy hitting material (like Bombshell, for example), the Oscar-winner often pops up in blockbusters. With that in mind, it's somewhat surprising that we've never seen her in a Marvel Studios movie, especially when she would be such a good fit for so many characters.

Despite being a fan-favourite choice to star in Captain Marvel, Theron was never approached for that project or anything else set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I swear to God. I’ve never gotten anything," Theron tells Variety when asked if she's ever talked to Marvel Studios about joining a superhero franchise. "No, I’m not lying to you. But that’s okay. You know what? I am paving my own way. I’m creating my own opportunities. So it’s alright."

Honestly, it's crazy that Marvel hasn't already snapped Theron up, and it definitely feels like something of a missed opportunity on their part. Now, they risk Warner Bros. approaching the actress for a DC Extended Universe movie, but wherever she potentially ends up, it's fair to say comic book fans will win (as of now, Moonstone is a suggestion which frequently pops up here on CBM).

