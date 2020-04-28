ULTIMATUM Movie, Possibly Involving The X-MEN & FANTASTIC FOUR, Rumored To Be In The Works

We're going to need a plate of salt for this one, but a new rumor is claiming that Marvel is in early development on an Ultimatum movie which could potentially utilize characters from the X-Men and FF ...

We still don't know how Marvel Studios intends to introduce characters from The X-Men and Fantastic Four to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a new rumor claims that it could happen in an Ultimatum movie.

According to MCU Cosmic, the studio is developing an adaptation of Jeph Loeb's 2009 miniseries. The five-issue story saw Magneto losing control after the deaths of Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, and The X-Men, Fantastic Four and others uniting in an attempt to stop him.

Ultimatum was heavily criticized for killing off a number of characters (and for being a bit crap), and would seem like an odd fit for Kevin Feige and co. to tackle. However, Marvel Studios have never directly adapted any one particular arc, so if this is indeed to be the basis for a future film, there will almost certainly be some major tweaks and alterations to the story.

How much stock should we put in this? Well, the source has been hit and miss, but it is worth noting that he did break the news that Marvel was working on an Eternals movie before it was officially announced, so this is definitely worth keeping an eye on - even if it does sound more than a little far fetched!

Do you think a big event movie is the right way to go about bringing the X-Men and FF into The MCU? Or should they debut in their own solo adventures first? Let us know what you think in the comments.