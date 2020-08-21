Reviewing SuperHeroStuff.com's THE MANDALORIAN The Child Gear, Including An Exclusive 39Thirty New Era Hat

Our friends at SuperHeroStuff.com have sent us some epic gear from The Mandalorian , and we're confident you'll want to check this out, especially as it revolves entirely around The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda!

SuperHeroStuff.com has been providing fans with awesome geek gear since 1999, and they were recently kind enough to share some awesome goodies with us ahead of The Mandalorian's return to Disney+ this October. The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) is, of course, a highlight each and every episode, so we couldn't wait to take a look at some of the site's merch featuring the character.

For starters, the site has a terrific selection of exclusive 39Thirty New Era Hats, but this one putting The Child front and centre is downright incredible. With an adorable graphic putting Baby Yoda front and centre, it's perfect if you're planning to head to Galaxy's Edge or just enjoy the sunshine.

It's definitely got the feel of one of those caps that will last years, and not just a single summer!

Next up, we have the Tervis 20 Ounce Tumbler Travel Mug, a sturdy, high quality item which is ideal for anyone who enjoys taking a hot or cold drink on the road with them. With the world slowly starting to open up again, I've been able to take this for a few test runs, and unlike others I've bought, it doesn't leak, actually keeps your coffee hot, and, well, it looks unbelievably badass.

The focus is on both Mando and The Child, and the classic Western feel makes this one of those items that is subtle enough that you can show your love of Star Wars in a way that's not too OTT.

Words cannot describe how much we love this item.

At less than $5, this is an absolute steal, and look how great it looks on your phone (the device pictures is a Google Pixel 3 XL). Not only does this fulfil your dream of being able to carry The Child around in your pocket, but it's an undeniable must-have for fans of The Mandalorian, and looks amazing.

Whether it's for you, a friend, or just something you want to stick on your laptop or kitchen window, this sticker is one of the sweetest items on SuperHeroStuff.com, and a favourite of ours.

As we're sure you'll agree, these items are amazing, and there's an even bigger range over at the site. That includes t-shirts, Funko Pops, Loungfly bags, and a whole lot more besides!