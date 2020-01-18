This Hot Toys BATMAN BEYOND ARKHAM KNIGHT Sixth Scale Collectible Figure Is Ready For Revenge

Rocksteady tried to throw Batman fans off the scent by implying that the Arkham Knight was an original character and not one from the comics but everyone's first guess proved to be 100% accurate.

Batman: Arkham Knight ahead of its release, Rocksteady’s creative lead Sefton Hill had this today about the mysterious identity of the game's big bad. "He’s a new character called the Arkham Knight. He’s being created by Rocksteady and Geoff Johns at DC, and that’s pretty much all we’re saying about him at the current time. He’s someone new to the Arkhamverse. He’s certainly one of the key antagonists."



Rockstead was "technically" correct, as Jason Todd called himself Red Hood following his resurrection in the comics but the fan-favorite video game studio was clearly splitting hairs here. Regardless of what he calls himself, Jason Todd is not a new character. That final reveal resulted in a lot of controversy about what was otherwise a stellar game



Regardless of how you feel about the game, you have to admit that Rockstedy's design for the Arkham Knight was pretty cool. And thanks to Sideshow and Hot Toys there's an awesome new sixth scale figure that would look right home on your comic book or video game shelf.



Sideshow and Hot Toys are thrilled to unveil the latest sixth scale collectible figure of the stylish Batman Beyond suit based on the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham Knight video game which has taken inspiration from the great animation series.



The figure is masterfully crafted based on the Batman Beyond suit from the Batman: Arkham Knight video game, featuring a newly painted masked head sculpt with two interchangeable lower faces, a cutting-edge Batsuit appearance in metallic grey with battle damage and a bright red bat symbol on chest.



Additional features also include a finely tailored black batcape to create dynamic flying poses, an array of detailed Batman's signature gadgets including a Batman Beyond style Batarang, grapnel, disruptor, REC gun, freeze grenade and many more!



Additional features include:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding Batarang

One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons or accessories

One (1) Batman head with patented Interchangeable Faces Technique (IFT)

Two (2) interchangeable black-colored lower part of faces capturing Batman's facial expressions (masked and neutral)

One (1) black-colored batcape (with bendable wire)

One (1) utility belt

One (1) pair of black boots

Two (2) Batarangs

One (1) Batman Beyond style Batarang

One (1) grapnel gun with interchangeable Batclaw and interchangeable part to become a remote electrical charge gun

One (1) explosive gel

One (1) freeze grenade

One (1) line launcher

Specially designed dynamic figure stand with game logo Additional features include:



The price tage for the figure is $281 USD. A payment plan is avialable for 5 payments of $50.60 USD, with a non-refundbale deposit of $28 USD.



Pre-orders are now live with the figure expected to ship between October 2020 -December 2020.



The head sculpt for the figure was designed by Yeon Sun Jeon while JC Hong handled the colro scheme and overall art direction.



The Batman Beyond TV show and the character of Terry McGinnis were created by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnett in 1999.



The Batman Beyond costume first appeared in mainstream DC Comics in Jeph Loeb's Superman/Batman #22, while Terry McGinnis made his comic debut in 2007, in Countdown to Final Crisis #21.



In DC Comics, Damian Wayne is often depicted as Terry's mentor/trainer instead of Bruce Wayne.



In DC COmics lore, the Arkham Knight is a new character named Astrid Arkham, who debuted in Detective Comics #1000 (March 2019). She was created by Peter Tomasi and Doug Mahnke.



Would you ever want to see a version of this costume on the big screen? Robert Pattinson's Batman is said to have a millitary background so perhaps his suit will be milistaristic in nature as well?



Do you think Batman: Arkham Knight would have been recieved differently if Jason Todd had been a bluff rather than an obvious guess?



While it's unlikey that we'll ever get a live-action adaptation of the Arkham Knight storyline, fans have been campaigning for an animated adaptation for a number of years.



In addition to McGinnis, both Damian Wayne and Tim Drake have been depicted as Batman Beyond in the comics.



The Batman Beyond animated series won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2001 for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program and Outstanding Music Direction and Composition.



The Batman Beyond animated series was FINALLY released on Blu-ray on October 29, 2019 and included the Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker DTV animated film.



Where does the Arkham Knight rank on your list of alternate Batmen, characters such as Azrael, Flashpoint Batman, Owlman, Jim Gordon's "Superheavy" Batman, etc.



With Young Justice returning for new seaons thanks to DC Universe, fans have their fingers crossed that a similar miracle occurs for Batman Beyond.