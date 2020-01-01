This New Sixth Scale WOLVERINE Figure From Sideshow Comes With Swappable Bone And Metal Claws

Sideshow's previous Sixth Scale Wolverine figure sold out pretty quickly and has actually increased in value since its 2015 release so don't wait to pick up this blue-and-yellow "tiger stripe" version.

For details on pre-ordering, release window, price tag and additional features, click the NEXT button below. Also, be sure to share your thoughts on what costume you want to see the MCU use as inspiration. Or do you think we'll get a remix of the Frank Quitely/Grant Morrison black leather costumes that Fox used?



The Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure features a comic-inspired head sculpt of everyone’s favorite feral mutant, with a stern expression beneath his yellow and black finned cowl. Wolverine’s costume includes a yellow fabric bodysuit with black stripes, a set of blue fabric briefs, and a red fabric belt with an ‘X’ buckle. His classic costume also has sculpted elements like distressed blue shoulder armor as well as blue and black gauntlets and two-part boots. The Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure features a comic-inspired head sculpt of everyone’s favorite feral mutant, with a stern expression beneath his yellow and black finned cowl. Wolverine’s costume includes a yellow fabric bodysuit with black stripes, a set of blue fabric briefs, and a red fabric belt with an ‘X’ buckle. His classic costume also has sculpted elements like distressed blue shoulder armor as well as blue and black gauntlets and two-part boots.



The Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure features a number of swap-out elements allowing you to perfect his powerful pose in your Marvel collection. Logan comes with a pair of fists and a pair of action hands, which can both be fitted with the swappable hand plate with his Adamantium claws and the hand plate without claws. The Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure features a number of swap-out elements allowing you to perfect his powerful pose in your Marvel collection. Logan comes with a pair of fists and a pair of action hands, which can both be fitted with the swappable hand plate with his Adamantium claws and the hand plate without claws.



For further configurations, the Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure includes three sets of muscular, swappable arms- a pair of articulated arms, a pair of non-articulated bent arms, and a pair of non-articulated straight arms. Unleash this iconic Marvel hero’s full fury with this variety of vicious accessories and display options. For further configurations, the Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure includes three sets of muscular, swappable arms- a pair of articulated arms, a pair of non-articulated bent arms, and a pair of non-articulated straight arms. Unleash this iconic Marvel hero’s full fury with this variety of vicious accessories and display options.



The Exclusive Edition of the Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure includes a pair of swap-out gloved fists featuring Logan’s classic bone claws. Return to Wolverine’s origins with this exclusive additional display option. Pop the claws in your Marvel collection and bring home the Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure today, bub! The Exclusive Edition of the Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure includes a pair of swap-out gloved fists featuring Logan’s classic bone claws. Return to Wolverine’s origins with this exclusive additional display option. Pop the claws in your Marvel collection and bring home the Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure today, bub!



The Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure features:

The Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure features: -Comic-inspired head sculpt of Wolverine

-Yellow fabric bodysuit with black stripes

-Blue fabric briefs

-Red fabric belt with rectangular “X" belt buckle

-One (1) pair of sculpted shoulder armor

-One (1) pair of sculpted gauntlets

-One (1) pair of fists

-One (1) pair of action hands

-One (1) pair of swappable hand plates without claws

-One (1) pair of swappable hand plates with metal claws

-One (1) pair of two-part boots

-One (1) pair of swappable articulated arms

-One (1) pair of swappable non-articulated straight arms

-One (1) pair of swappable non-articulated bent arms

-One (1) pair of swappable gloved fists featuring Logan’s classic bone claws



The figure retails for $250 and has a payment plan option for 4 payments of $56.25/month +tax. A $25 non-refundable deposit is also required. Shipping is expected to occur between 3Q of 2020 (july 2020- september 2020). The figure retails for $250 and has a payment plan option for 4 payments of $56.25/month +tax. A $25 non-refundable deposit is also required. Shipping is expected to occur between 3Q of 2020 (july 2020- september 2020).