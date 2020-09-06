DRACULA: Blumhouse's Reboot Will Be Faithful To Bram Stroker's Novel According To Director Karyn Kusama

Jennifer's Body director Karyn Kusama is rebooting Dracula for Blumhouse, and the filmmaker has now confirmed that her take will be faithful to Bram Stoker's beloved novel. Read on for details...

After finding such a great deal of success with The Invisible Man, Blumhouse is setting its sights on rebooting a number of other classic movie "monsters," with Dracula now on the way from director Karyn Kusama (The Invitation). Now, the filmmaker has revealed that her approach to the iconic vampire will actually adhere to Bram Stoker's classic novel.

Why is that a big deal? Well, while there have been countless Dracula movies and TV shows over the years, very few of them have been faithful to the source material, so this could be a first!

"I think something that gets overlooked in the adaptations of Dracula in the past is the idea of multiple voices," Kusama explains. "In fact, the book is filled with different points of view. And the one point of view we don’t get access to, and all most adaptations give access to, is Dracula himself."

"So I would just say in some respect, this is going to be an adaptation called Dracula, but it’s perhaps not the same kind of romantic hero that we’ve seen in past interpretations of Dracula."

The most "faithful" version of Dracula is arguably Francis Ford Coppola's movie, but even that greatly changed the titular character. Stoker's vampire was mostly a background player, and not the romantic anti-hero we've so often seen on screen; he was pure evil, so if that's what we see here, it will be no bad thing.

Like every production, work has been halted on Dracula due to COVID-19, but we'll hopefully get some more details on this one as things start returning to normal over the coming months.