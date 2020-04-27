Sebastian Stan Has Already Asked DRACULA Director Karyn Kusama If He Can Play The Count

We recently found out that Karyn Kusama would take the helm of a new Dracula movie for Universal, and it sounds like Sebastian Stan is very keen to rejoin his Destroyer director in the lead role...

Sebastian Stan has set his sights on playing Dracula, and it sounds like he may be in with a chance of landing the role.

The Avengers: Endgame actor was quizzed about working with director Karyn Kusama on Destroyer during an interview with THR, and when talk turned to the filmmaker recently signing on to take the helm of a new take on the infamous Count for Universal, he revealed that he'd already asked her about potentially suiting-up as the Lord of the Vampires.

“I already emailed her about that,” Stan laughed. “I said, ‘You know I’m from Romania, right?’ and she goes, ‘Yes, yes, it’s very early — and there’s a pandemic. Hopefully, we’ll see you in four years.'”

It sounds like they were both half-joking, but that doesn't mean it couldn't come to pass. Stan would be a great fit for the role, and if he does continue to pursue it down the line, there's nothing to say Kusama won't at least consider him for the part.

Blumhouse's Dracula will be written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, who worked with Kusama previously on The Invitation and Destroyer. Like The Invisible Man, this version of Bram Stoker's classic tale will take place in modern times, but specific plot details are still under wraps.