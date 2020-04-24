GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Helmer Reveals Why They're Called Titans And Not Kaiju In The MonsterVerse

Godzilla: King of the Monsters upped the action, but earned the wrath of critics when it was released last May. Coming out in the shadow of Avengers: Endgame did the sequel now favors, but it did set the stage for an epic clash of the Titans in the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong movie.
Talking of Titans, many hardcore monster fans have questioned why the big beasties in Legendary's MonsterVerse are known as "Titans" rather than the traditional "Kaiju" term. It's a minor, yet still very significant difference, to some, and a decision which some feel is a major mistake.
Tweeting from the official Godzilla: King of the Monsters account during a watch party last night, filmmaker Michael Dougherty shared a lengthy explanation for the change. As he acknowledges, it sounds cool, but Kaiju fans are unlikely to be overly convinced by his take.
Click HERE for more Godzilla news from CBM!
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]