THE INVISIBLE MAN: You Can't Escape What You Can't See In This Intense Final Trailer
Universal Pictures has released a brand new official, and presumably final, trailer for Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man, which, is not actually a remake of the 1933 classic, but is still inspired by the horror icon who has terrified generations of scary movie fans.
The film stars Primetime Emmy-winner Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Aldis Hodge (Jack Reacher: Never Go Back), Storm Reid (Euphoria), Harriet Dyer (The InBetween) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House).
What you can’t see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character.
Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer, NBC’s The InBetween), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge, Straight Outta Compton) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid, HBO’s Euphoria).
But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.
The Invisible Man sneaks into theaters February 28
