MORBIUS Actor Jared Harris Shoots Down Speculation That He's Playing Doctor Octopus
There recent trailer for Morbius featured a surprise appearance from Michael Keaton's Vulture, and this has led some fans to jump to the conclusion that the unnamed characters played by Matt Smith and Jared Harris could also turn out to be classic Spider-Man villains.
Because Jared Harris' character in Morbius has still not been named, speculation began to mount after the recent trailer that he might be playing a new take on classic Spidey villain, Doctor Octopus...
There's a lot of speculation surrounding the latter, in particular, with many theorizing that he could be a new take on Doctor Octopus. There wasn't really any evidence to support this (his character does seem to be a medical practitioner of some description), and now Harris has denied that he's playing Doc Ock flat out.
“No,” the actor told Variety on the SAG Awards' red carpet “I love the imagination that the fans have, it’s exciting for me to think about the imagination that that fans have. But yeah no, it’s not.”
Harris didn't say who he was playing in the Sony Pictures release, however, so there is always the chance he'll turn out to be a recognizable Marvel Comics character. After all, if Sony does intend to build towards a Sinister Six movie, they will need to start laying the foundation fairly soon.
