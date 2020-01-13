MORBIUS Trailer Teases A Different Kind Of Superhero Movie...And Reveals A Mind-Blowing MCU Cameo!
If you want to watch this first trailer for Morbius without being spoiled, the stop reading now and check it out below, as we have to discuss that jaw-dropping cameo during the final few seconds!
Well, that was unexpected! The first trailer for Morbius has arrived, and it features what can only be described as a mind-blowing cameo from someone you definitely won't be expecting to see. Check it out!
The trailer doesn't shy away from pointing out that this movie comes from the studio that is also responsible for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home (that's definitely not true from a creative standpoint), but it's clear that it's going to be tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to some extent as we get a reference to Spidey...and a cameo from The Vulture!
Yes, at the very end of the trailer, we see Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes, and while that was probably a surprise best saved for the theater, it's certainly going to get fans talking about Morbius.
The movie itself looks like an action-packed adventure for the Living Vampire, albeit with some apparent changes to the source material. Leto, however, looks great in the role. Have a look at the trailer, and check out the first still and synopsis below.
What are your thoughts on this first look at Morbius?
One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.
