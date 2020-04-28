AVENGERS: ENDGAME Writers Seemingly Confirm The Movie's Namor, The Submariner Tease

There was speculation that an early exchange between Black Widow and Okoye in Avengers: Endgame may have been setting up the eventual debut of Namor, and the movie's writers have seemingly confirmed it...

It looks like a much-discussed moment from an early scene in Avengers: Endgame may have been teasing the big-screen debut of Namor, The Submariner after all.

Fans often read way too much into even the most throwaway line of dialogue in superhero movies, so even though there was a lot of speculation that Black Widow and Okoye's exchange about oceanic earthquakes might have been a reference to Marvel's Atlantean antihero, nobody really put that much stock in it.

Well, it looks like those fan-theories may have been on the money!

During last night's quarantine watch of Endgame, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were asked about the scene in question, and responded with: "Sometimes, you plant seeds. Sometimes, they grow."

While this is far from confirmation that Namor is definitely going to make his MCU debut, it does seem clear that the screenwriters, at least, fully intended this to be a reference to the character.

There have been all sorts of rumors relating to Namor doing the rounds for years, and the latest claims that he may be introduced in Black Panther 2. That remains to be seen, but one has to believe that Marvel does intend to utilize the volatile Atlantean at some point.