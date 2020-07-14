JUSTICE LEAGUE's Darkseid Supports Ava DuVernay Potentially Recasting The Villain In THE NEW GODS

Ray Porter plays Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League , but the actor has now shared his support for director Ava DuVernay potentially recasting the role in The New Gods movie. Check it out...

While we didn't get to see his work in the theatrical version of Justice League, Ray Porter's Darkseid will be given the chance to step out of the shadows in the original cut coming to HBO Max next year. We've never learned why Joss Whedon decided to scrap his role, though it has been speculated that it could be because Ava DuVernay has very different plans for Darkseid in The New Gods.

It's been a long time since we've received any sort of update on that project, but it is presumably still happening, and it's impossible to imagine Darkseid and Apokolips not being involved somehow.

Fans anxious to see Porter's take on Darkseid aren't happy about a new actor being cast as the iconic DC Comics villain after Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives, but he's now taken to Twitter to lend his support to DuVernay's vision...even if it doesn't ultimately involve him in any way.

The filmmaker responded with her thanks, and presumably confirmation she will indeed recast the role considering the fact she didn't indicate he will be asked to return as Darkseid in any way.

Check out their exchange about Darkseid/The New Gods below:

