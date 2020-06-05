NEW GODS Director Ava DuVernay Reveals That New Genesis Bug Queen All-Widow Will Appear

It's been a while since we've had any updates on the New Gods movie, but Ava DuVernay has now taken to social media to reveal that All-Widow, the queen of the insectoid people of New Genesis, will appear..

Although pre-production on Warner Bros.' planned New Gods movie has been impacted (along with everything else) by the COVID-19 pandemic, director Ava DuVernay has revealed that she's still hard at work on the script with Tom King, and is now on the fourth draft.

The filmmaker also confirmed that the DC Comics adaptation will feature All-Widow. For those that may not be familiar with this character, she is the Bug Queen of New Genesis, whose insectoid people are seen to be inferior by the New Gods.

All-Widow will join previously confirmed characters Darkseid and the Female Furies.

Plot details for the film are still under wraps, but the story is rumored to focus on the relationship between Mr. Miracle and Big Barda. We still don't know for certain if either of those characters will appear, but it would seem like a safe enough bet given their popularity and prominence in the source material. Granny Goodness, Desaad, and Godfrey are also strong possibilities.

Casting news is probably also still a ways off, but DuVernay did previously indicate that she intended to cast an actor from her acclaimed When They See Us Netflix miniseries.