Marvel Announces FURY FILES Series Coming To Disney+ On May 15th

Marvel has unexpectedly announced that a new series is coming to Disney+ titled Fury Files which will give viewers intel on a number of heroes and villains! Find out more about what to expect right here...

With productions around the globe coming to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears as if Marvel has managed to create some new content for Disney+. Titled Fury Files, the series is set to focus on a number of Marvel heroes and villains using motion comic art and scenes from animated TV shows like Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes and X-Men: The Animated Series.

It definitely sounds like something that may have been cobbled together to combat the streaming service's current lack of original content, but it could still be fun based on the synopsis.

"You shouldn’t be surprised that Nick Fury has files on every single Marvel Super Hero," it reads. "Fury Files gives viewers top-secret access to S.H.I.E.L.D. intel on key Marvel heroes and villains. All of this is told by none other than the mysterious Fury, bringing together a mix of animation and motion comic art! Looking to download a bunch of information about every single hero? Fury’s got you covered."

Fury Files is set to start streaming on Friday, May 15th, and a proper look at the series will hopefully be revealed soon. It's also been confirmed that the second season of Marvel's Future Avengers is coming to Disney+, and that will arrive just a week later on Friday, May 22nd.

We'll keep you guys updated as we learn more!

