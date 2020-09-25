Samuel L. Jackson Set To Reprise NICK FURY Role For New Untitled Marvel/Disney+ Series

While we'll have to wait on Marvel Studios to make a formal announcement, it looks like Samuel L. Jackson is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a starring role in an upcoming Disney+ series.

Variety is reporting that Academy Award-nominee Samuel L. Jackson (Avengers: Endgame; Spider-Man: Far From Home) has closed a deal to return as Nick Fury in an upcoming Marvel Studios-produced Disney+ series that is currently in the earliest stages of development.

Further details are currently locked away at S.H.I.E.L.D. headquarters, but Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot; Copper) has been tapped to write and excutive produce the series.

Jackson has signed on for a leading role in this mystery series, but it's unclear whether it will be a purely Nick Fury-centric spy series or if he'll lead a larger ensemble. A Secret Invasion series has been previously rumored to be in the works, and is probably the safest bet, but fans are already busy speculating that a S.W.O.R.D. series could be on the way, especially considering that last we saw Fury he was somewhere deep in space with the Skrulls.

This new series would be the twelfth time Jackson has worn the eyepatch, well into his second decade paying the part after his debut in 2008's Iron Man. He has since appeared in Marvel Cinematic Universe follow-ups Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

He is next expected to lend his voice to Marvel Studios' What If...?, which is slated to debut on Disney+ in 2021.