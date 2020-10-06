AMC Theaters Planning To Re-Open Soon, But Universal's Movies Remain On The Banned List

AMC Theaters has shared some insight into when they plan to re-open theaters across the globe, but it sounds like Universal's upcoming movies remain banned after what happened with Trolls World Tour ...

As first reported by Deadline, AMC Theaters plan to re-open theaters across the globe this July. That means their doors should be open in time for both Tenet and Mulan, though it remains unclear whether Warner Bros. and Disney will choose to release them (especially with many cities and countries still under lockdown for the foreseeable future).

However, the biggest question when it comes to AMC - which also runs Odeon Cinemas in the UK - is what the plan is for Universal Pictures movies. After that studio decided to send Trolls World Tour straight to VOD platforms and talked about shortening the window between theatrical and Digital releases, the theater chain decided to ban their films from their screens.

The trade notes that the two companies are now in active discussions to try and resolve this dispute, but Universal has reportedly not backed down from its stance on how to handle future releases. Given the financial troubles faced by AMC, it seems likely they will have to give in.

After all, should AMC stick to its guns here, their customers will miss out on major franchises like Despicable Me, Fast & Furious, Jurassic World, and James Bond (that's a lot of missed revenue).

Are you looking forward to heading back into theaters as soon as next month?