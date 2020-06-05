AVENGERS: ENDGAME Writers Enlist WANDAVISION Director To Helm Their New Russo Brothers-Produced Film

The next film coming our way from the writers of Avengers: Endgame is Cambridge Analytica (which is being produced by directors Joe and Anthony Russo) just found a director in WandaVision 's Matt Shakman!

The writers and directors of Avengers: Endgame are all taking a break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the next film coming our way from scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely is based on Cambridge Analytica. That might sound like the title of a cool sci-fi flick, but it actually relates to serious real-life events.

Collider reports that Christopher Wylie will be the focus of the film, and he was the man at the center of the data privacy scandal which saw his company illegally mine the data of Facebook users to create advertising which influenced the 2016 Presidential election and the UK's Brexit vote.

Wylie eventually came forward as a whistleblower, and Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg eventually testified in front of the United States Senate to address the idea of digital privacy.

The Russo Brothers' AGBO Films is producing this film, and there's already chatter online about which MCU veteran they could enlist to play Wylie. The big news, however, is that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is in talks to helm the project, giving it a Marvel dream team behind the scenes.

He has many credits to his name, including Game of Thrones, Succession, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

