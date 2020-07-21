CLUELESS: The Classic Comedy Starring Former Batgirl Alicia Silverstone Is Now Available On 4K Ultra HD

For its 25th anniversary, Paramount Home Media Distribution has released Amy Heckerling’s whip-smart comedy Clueless , which starred Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd, on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever!

The classic starred former Batgirl Alicia Silverstone (Batman & Robin; The Crush) in her breakout role as Cher Horowitz, a 15-year-old high school student who thrives on shopping, enjoys the perfect social life, and plays matchmaker to all her friends.

Current Marvel Cinematic Universe star Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp; Avengers: Endgame) co-starred as her love interest with the ensemble cast also featuring Brittany Murphy (8 Mile; Sin City) and Donald Faison (Scrubs; Remember the Titans), amongst others.