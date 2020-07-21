CLUELESS: The Classic Comedy Starring Former Batgirl Alicia Silverstone Is Now Available On 4K Ultra HD

For the first time ever and as the film celebrates its 25th anniversary, Paramount Home Media Distribution has officially released Amy Heckerling's whip-smart high school comedy Clueless on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.
The classic starred former Batgirl Alicia Silverstone (Batman & Robin; The Crush) in her breakout role as Cher Horowitz, a 15-year-old high school student who thrives on shopping, enjoys the perfect social life, and plays matchmaker to all her friends.
Current Marvel Cinematic Universe star Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp; Avengers: Endgame) co-starred as her love interest with the ensemble cast also featuring Brittany Murphy (8 Mile; Sin City) and Donald Faison (Scrubs; Remember the Titans), amongst others.
Revisit the halcyon days of high school in the ‘90s; a time filled with camaraderie, chaste dances and fervent study…AS IF. Writer/director Amy Heckerling’s whip-smart comedy CLUELESS celebrates its 25th anniversary on Blu-ray and a Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook, both with Digital copy.
25 years after it was originally released on July 19, 1995, CLUELESS remains a smart, charming and hilarious classic that truly captures what it was like to be a teen in the 1990s. Alicia Silverstone shines as a 15-year-old high school student who thrives on shopping, enjoys the perfect social life, and plays matchmaker to all her friends. The film features an outstanding ensemble cast including Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Stacey Dash, Jeremy Sisto, Breckin Meyer, and Wallace Shawn.
The Blu-ray and Blu-ray Steelbook include over an hour of previously released special features including a “Clue or False” trivia game, a fashion featurette, a look at the class of ’95, a “Suck ‘n Blow” tutorial, original theatrical trailers and more.