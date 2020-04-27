COVID-19 Pandemic Has Led To An Unexpectedly Massive Surge In Online Piracy

With people unable to head to theaters, you might think subscriptions to streaming platforms would go through the roof. Instead, digital piracy has seen an unexpected rise thanks to the global pandemic!

The Hollywood Reporter has run a story revealing that digital piracy has increased by more than 40% in the United States and United Kingdom since coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns began. There are even larger increases elsewhere in Europe, with traffic on bootleg streaming and torrent sites up by 50.4% in Spain and 66% in Italy, two of the worst affected countries in the world.

In the US, it's risen by 41.4% and in the UK, it's increased by a noteworthy 42.5%.

The study shared by the site has noted a rise in traffic to piracy sites which corresponds with recent cancelations of sporting and entertainment events. National and regional stay-at-home orders have led to closures of movie theaters, and even though subscriptions to Netflix and Disney+ have also massively increased, it seems many are turning to free content online.

"As more countries enforced lockdown and required citizens to self-isolate, demand for content via piracy grew exponentially," the company that held this study, Muso, told THR.

"Piracy or unlicensed consumption trends are closely linked to paid-for or licensed content," says Andy Chatterley, CEO of Muso. "So, just as Netflix has seen large subscriber gains, we have seen a significant spike in visits to film piracy sites."

Of note is an increase in TV piracy instead of film as people look for content to binge.

Click HERE for more miscellaneous movie news from CBM!