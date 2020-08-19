DEATH ON THE NILE Trailer Sees Gal Gadot Join Hercule Poirot For His Latest Murder Mystery

Disney has dropped the first trailer for Death on the Nile , which will see Kenneth Branagh return as relentless detective Hercule Poirot. This time he'll be joined by Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, and more...

The first teaser trailer for Disney and 20th Century Studios' follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile, is now online, and finds Kenneth Branagh's returning Hercule Poirot joined by an all-star cast which includes Wonder Woman 1984's Gal Gadot, Black Panther actress Letitia Wright, and Game of Thrones alum Rose Leslie.

This time, the relentless detective will be brought in to investigate foul play aboard a glamorous river steamer when a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. There, he'll become embroiled in a crime of passion where everyone is a suspect.

If you're familiar with Agatha Christie's story or have seen any of the previous adaptations, you'll know that this is an altogether darker tale than Orient Express, with a much higher body count!

Check out the trailer below along with a poster, and let us know what you think in the comments.

"Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. Death on the Nile reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, and stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot."

Death on the Nile sails into theaters October 23.