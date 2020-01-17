Fox No More! Disney Rebrands Its Acquisition To 20th Century Studios And Searchlight Pictures

20th Century Fox has been a staple in Hollywood for over 80 years, leading film purists to fervently wish that Disney retained the Fox name. Well, looks like that's one wish Disney won't be granting...

Back in March 2019, before the merger was finalized, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that Fox would continue to release pictures under its own name, following Disney's acquisition. "The company itself will be The Walt Disney Co., but there will still be companies, especially on the movie side, with the Fox name", said Iger.



Well, the latest from Variety states that Disney will be dropping the "Fox" from all affiliated film studios, including 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight Studios. Moving forward, the two studios will simply be called “20th Century Studios” and “Searchlight Pictures.” Visually, the logos for the two studios won't be changed too much, but they'll also remove the word Fox.



Whether Fox's TV side (20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios) changes its name as well remains to be seen. It should be noted that Fox spunoff the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox News, Fox Sports and Fox Television Stations Group into the Fox Corporation shortly before the merger to avoid anti-trust laws (The FCC forbids mergers between any of the 4 major broadcasting channels-Fox, ABC, NBC and CBS).



The new Fox Corporation also owns Fox's Hollywood lot but with little need for such a large amount of real estate, the lot is being leased to Disney for 7 years.



With this latest change, it sure feels as if that's the final nail in Fox's coffin. Whether Disney will go back and change the logo on older films released by Fox is another mystery that's currently unknown.



As Variety put it, "The mouse has officially killed the fox."

