Georgia Is Re-Opening Movie Theaters Later This Month, But Major Chains Could Remain Closed

Following President Donald Trump's vow to "Open Up America Again," Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced plans to re-open movie theaters and restaurants as soon as April 27. According to Variety, social distancing measures will be in place, and some businesses, like fitness centers and even churches, will be running as normal by April 24.

"By taking this measured action," Kemp said, "we will get Georgians back to work safely, without undermining the progress we all have made in this battle against COVID-19."

The trade notes that bigger theater chains are unlikely to be able to re-open as soon as the end of this month as they've furloughed employees. They will have to rehire them, screen them for the virus, and train them in new health and safety procedures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

There's also concern among theater chains that they could be sued if someone contracts the virus on one of their properties, and the lack of new content leaves them with nothing to show.

However, this could be a sign of things to come across the United States, and that means movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and TENET may be seen in theaters as planned over the summer. At time of writing, Georgia has had 18.947 cases of COVID-19, with a total of 733 deaths.

