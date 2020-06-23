Golden Globe Awards 2021 Have Been Postponed By The HFPA By Nearly Two Months

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that the 2021 Golden Globes have been postponed by nearly two months as Hollywood continues its attempts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic...

It's been confirmed by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) that the 2021 Golden Globe Awards will now be held on February 28, 2021 due to the impact the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had on film and television productions across the globe.

"To accommodate both domestic and international film and television productions, the HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks," the organization said in a statement to Variety.

The Golden Globes ceremony is usually held on the first Sunday of the calendar year, and the plan is for 2021's show to be hosted by the team of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Currently, the plan is for it to take place from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, though things could change depending on what happens with the pandemic over the coming months.

The Academy Awards have been shifted to April 25, while the BAFTA Film Awards are now happening on April 11. A number of rule changes have been implemented to accommodate what's happening in the world at the moment, and if these award ceremonies aren't postponed, then the race for Best Picture will come down to Sonic the Hedgehog and The Invisible Man.

