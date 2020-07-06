It Sounds Like Productions In Hollywood Will Be Able To Resume Work Later This Month

There's some potentially good news for Hollywood productions today as it's said that guidelines have been laid down in California which should allow various films and TV shows to resume work. Check it out!

Countless productions across the globe have been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but California has been hit particularly hard. Now, though, the state has issued a series of guidelines for film and television projects which will allow them to start resuming in due course.

The Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee Task Force has shared a 22-page document with Governor Gavin Newsom listing a number of protocols which will lead to productions restarting (with the aim of minimising the spread of COVID-19 on those film and TV sets).

The target for productions to resume is reportedly June 12th, providing public health officers approve.

"To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers should abide by safety protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers," the California Department of Public Health said in a statement via the Governor's Office.

"Back office staff and management should adhere to Office Workspace guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission."

It's clearly still early days, but this is good news for a number of movies and TV shows. However, there will be a lot for studios to work out as well, with scenes needing to be rewritten and actors having to be convinced to return to work when they may not feel it's actually safe to do so.

We'll be sure to keep you guys updated!