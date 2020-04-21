Movie Theater Ticket Seller Fandango Has Acquired Streaming Service Vudu

Some big changes are likely coming to the streaming world as Fandango has acquired Vudu, the service which offers movie rentals and purchases from the comfort of your own home, including through Walmart!

It's been confirmed that Fandango is acquiring Vudu. The streaming service currently offers movie rentals and purchases, not to mention a library of free content. Before this purchase, they were a subsidary of Walmart, but retailer will retain some connection to the platform.

Vudu is set to stoll control Walmart's digital video store, and customers with a Walmart login and wallet will retain access to the service for the foreseeable future.

Fandango is best known for selling movie tickets, but that's a business which has dried up thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19). They have their own streaming service, FandangoNOW, but that's not quite as popular as Vudu. That provides video content to over 100 million households across the United States, so Fandango is increasing its influence big time here.

“For us, it’s a combination of scale for our on-demand streaming service and the addition of Vudu talent," a Fandango spokesperson said regarding the acquisition. "Vudu has a strong brand presence and customer base. So right now, we’re focusing on making sure that during this transition Vudu customers are taken care of and likewise on the FandangoNOW side."

"Both businesses will exist for the time being," hinting at some sort of merger down the line.

