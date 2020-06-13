Oscars Will Now Guarantee 10 Best Picture Nominees As Part Of New Representation & Inclusion Initiative

The film Academy has announced that it's setting up a task force "to develop and implement new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility by July 31, 2020." Find out more after the jump.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has received major criticism and backlash for its lack of diversity and representation in its various categories over the years, and this came to a head 5 years ago when only two people of color were nominated for major awards.

Some big changes were promised in the wake of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, and we're finally going to see some of those changes implemented moving forward.

The film Academy has announced that it's setting up a task force "to develop and implement new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility by July 31, 2020," and will double the number of women and people of color among its membership.

"While the Academy has made strides, we know there is much more work to be done in order to ensure equitable opportunities across the board," Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement. "The need to address this issue is urgent. To that end, we will amend — and continue to examine — our rules and procedures to ensure that all voices are heard and celebrated."

Another major announcement will hopefully lead to more diversity while also giving comic book and genre movies a better chance at recognition. Starting with the 94th Oscars ceremony, the Academy will return to a guaranteed 10 best picture nominees. This was implemented for the 82nd and 83rd awards, before the Academy shifted to a highly unpopular system that could yield anywhere from five to 10 nominees.

You'll find full details of the Academy Aperture 2025 initiative HERE.