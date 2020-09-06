Sex And Romance Scenes In Future Film And TV Releases May Be Achieved With Visual Effects

Say "goodbye" to steamy romance, because new guidelines laid out for future productions indicate plans for sex scenes to be achieved on screen with the use of visual effects rather than actual actors!

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic might just end up changing Hollywood forever, and until a new normal is established, studios will be forced to find inventive ways to get back to the business of making movies. If a new report from The Sun is to be believed, that's going to include sex scenes which aren't shot for real and are instead created with visual effects!

According to a 22-page document from "the film editors' trade association," guidelines have been laid out which specify that "close contact moments" should be "either rewritten, abandoned or CGI." It appears this also relates to kissing - a frequent part of superhero movies and TV shows.

This is just one of a much wider range of rules, with more serious stipulations including the use of masks and visors, new environments for auditions, and hand-washing procedures.

CGI has been used to enhance and change sex scenes for years, but this is a unique approach. However, it could lead to an "uncanny valley" type situation with weird VFX stand-ins used for intimate moments that are no longer possible thanks to social distancing guidelines. Unfortunately, it could also be a necessary evil if studios intend to include scenes like this in future productions.

