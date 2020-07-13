Other Headlines Videos Wallpaper

SKY HIGH And JERRY MAGUIRE Actress Kelly Preston Has Passed Away At The Age Of 57

Some very sad news to report this morning, as it's been confirmed that actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, has passed away at the age of 57 after a private 2-year battle with breast cancer...

Mark Cassidy | 7/13/2020
Model/actress Kelly Preston has died at the age of 57 after a private 2-year battle with breast cancer.

Preston appeared in more than sixty television and film productions, most notably Mischief (1985), Twins (1988), and Jerry Maguire (1996). She will be best known to CBM fans for playing Jetstream in 2005 superhero comedy, Sky High. She also appeared alongside husband John Travolta in Battlefield Earth.

A family representative confirmed the sad news to People, revealing that Preston passed away on the morning of July 12th. Travolta then shared the following Instagram post, paying tribute to his late wife.

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

Preston is survived by her husband and their children, 20-year-old Ella and 9-year-old Benjamin. Their son Jett tragically died in 2009 at the age of 16 following a seizure.

Our thoughts go out to Kelly's friends and family during this difficult time.
