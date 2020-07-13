SKY HIGH And JERRY MAGUIRE Actress Kelly Preston Has Passed Away At The Age Of 57

Some very sad news to report this morning, as it's been confirmed that actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, has passed away at the age of 57 after a private 2-year battle with breast cancer...

Preston appeared in more than sixty television and film productions, most notably Mischief (1985), Twins (1988), and Jerry Maguire (1996). She will be best known to CBM fans for playing Jetstream in 2005 superhero comedy, Sky High. She also appeared alongside husband John Travolta in Battlefield Earth.

A family representative confirmed the sad news to People, revealing that Preston passed away on the morning of July 12th. Travolta then shared the following Instagram post, paying tribute to his late wife.

Preston is survived by her husband and their children, 20-year-old Ella and 9-year-old Benjamin. Their son Jett tragically died in 2009 at the age of 16 following a seizure.

Our thoughts go out to Kelly's friends and family during this difficult time.