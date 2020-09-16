STUMPTOWN Canceled By ABC Despite Initial Season 2 Order As Network Cites COVID-19 As Culprit

ABC's television crime drama Stumptown, which is based on a Greg Rucka comic and stars Maria Hill actress Cobie Smulders, has been canceled by the network after the show was initially renewed.

The latest negative development stemming from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is for television shows that were initially renewed to have that decision reversed. ABC's Stumptown is the latest show to fall victim to that trend as the cast and crew were reportedly just notified earlier today that a second season would not be happening at ABC.

Stumptown premiered on September 25, 2019, and concluded its 18-episode first season run on March 25, 2020. The initial season 2 renewal was handed down by ABC on May 21, 2020. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic delayed filming and the network eventually realized that the second season would not be ready for the fall TV season. The show's cancellation comes as a bit of a shock after the first season received favorable reviews from critics and performed solidly in ratings.

Greg Rucka and Matthew Southworth created the Stumptown limited comic series in November 2009 for Oni Press. The initial miniseries consisted of 4 issues that eventually led to a second, 5-issue miniseries in 2012. Rucka and Southwork decided to turn the comic into an ongoing series in 2014. The series was nominated for an Eisner Award in 2011.

Several reports state that Stumptown's producers are currently shopping the series to other outlets.

Based on the "Stumptown" graphic novel series, “Stumptown” follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon.