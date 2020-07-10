SUPER HIGH Comedy About Weed That Grants Superpowers In The Works With Andy Samberg And Craig Robinson

A new comedy is in the works called Super High which is set to star Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, and Common as they unearth a strain of weed which grants them superpowers! Sounds like a lot of fun, eh?

Deadline reveals that New Line has won the rights to Super High starring Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, and Common. The film is described as a superhero comedy where smoking a special strain of weed gives you superpowers. As silly as the premise may sound, sources tell the trade that a seven-figure deal was made for the script alone.

Adam Mansbach (Barry) is writing the script based on a story by him and Shamier Anderson (Goliath).

Mansbach is an award-winning author who was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and an NAACP Image Award for his work on Barry, and among his best-selling novels are Go the F*ck to Sleep, You Have to F*cking Eat and F*ck, Now There Are Two of You (the audiobooks were narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston and Larry David respectively).

The Lonely Island's production company will produce along with Mark Schulman, Richard Abate, Will Rowbotham, Shelby Stone Derek Dudley, Richard Brener and Dave Neustadter. Common, Samberg, and Robinson. The latter two are no strangers to working together after starring in NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

It's an intriguing premise, and one that has the makings of a great comedy. No release date has been revealed, and it's unclear when Super High will begin production with no director attached.

