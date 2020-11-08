The World's Final Blockbuster Video Store Is Becoming An Airbnb This September...For $4 A Night

A lot of you will probably only know Blockbuster Video from Captain Marvel , but the last remaining store is now being converted into a nostalgia-laden Airbnb many of you would surely kill to stay at...

TMZ is reporting that the last remaining Blockbuster Video store is being converted into an Airbnb...for three nights only. Manager Sandi Harding is promoting the store with a once-in-a -lifetime experience which will see you stay in a makeshift living room smack bang in the middle of the store!

Only three people will be given the opportunity to stay the night, and the crazy thing is that you'll only have to pay $4 for the privilege. The reason for that is because Harding wants to thank her local community for supporting the world's last Blockbuster Video, but the rub is that you have to be a resident of Deschutes County to book yourself in for the night.

The overnight sleepovers are set to take place between September 18th and September 20th, and free pizza, Pepsi, candy, and popcorn will be included in that bargain $4 price tag.

Oh, and plenty of movies to watch during the night, of course!

