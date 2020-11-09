Top U.S. Doctor Anthony Fauci Says Movie Theaters Won't Be Safe Until A YEAR After COVID-19 Vaccine

If you've been holding off on returning to your local movie theaters due to safety concerns, then you'll want to listen to these new comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci about when you should return to them...

Daredevil star Jennifer Garner has shared an interview she conducted with medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, and while they cover a number of topics, there's one, in particular, we think will be of interest. The actress the top U.S. doctor about a potential vaccine, and despite hopes that one will be available by November, Fauci makes it clear that's unlikely right now.

He also points out that a vaccine doesn't guarantee an immediate safety for people, and when Garner asked when he believes it will be safe for people to sit in theaters again or go to performances which have been cancelled due to the pandemic, Fauci ended up dropping quite the bombshell.

The doctor believes that it will take at least a year for a vaccine to make places like that safe, with communities only gaining an immunity providing general health safety practices are followed.

As a result, Fauci doesn't believe that it would be safe to sit in a theater without a mask until Fall 2021! Ultimately, it depends on when a vaccine is released, and how effective that proves to be. Needless to say, this is even more bad news for the movie industry, and even next Fall might be optimistic.

Check out the interview below:

