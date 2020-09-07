WANDAVISION Star Paul Bettany Exchanged Abusive Texts About AQUAMAN's Amber Heard With Johnny Depp

Fantastic Beasts 's Johnny Depp was cross-examined for a second day in his libel trial against The Sun on Wednesday, and a series of abusive text messages were read out from WandaVision star Paul Bettany!

The ongoing legal battle between Fantastic Beasts star Johnny Depp and Aquaman's Amber Heard continues to play out in court, with the former in the midst of a libel trail against British newspaper, The Sun. The publication ran a report stating that Depp was physically abusive towards his ex-wife during their short-lived marriage, hence why he's now taking action.

The attorney for The Sun's owners, News Group Newspapers, grilled Depp about his past behavior on Wednesday, reading out a series of text messages between Depp and Solo: A Star Wars Story and WandaVision star Paul Bettany.

Initially, they joked about Depp buying Heard a beaver so he could start websites called, "Johnny Depp Shaves Amber Heard's Beaver," "Johnny Depp Punches Amber Heard's Beaver," and "Johnny Depp Pokes Amber Heard's Beaver." Depp admitted that those weren't respectful of his girlfriend, but things took a much darker turn at a later point in their relationship.

Bettany text Depp to say, "I'm not sure we should burn Amber. She is delightful company and pleasing on the eye. We could of course do the English course of action and perform a drowning test. Thoughts? You have a swimming pool." Depp then responded, "Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she's dead." Bettany later responded with, "My thoughts entirely. Let's be certain before we pronounce her a witch."

These were, of course, supposed to be private text messages between friends, and Depp alleges that the reason they spoke this ways was because Heard would harass him about not being sober while she did drunks and drank alcohol in front of him. She would also mock him for his "Wino Forever" tattoo, and it was during that exchange Heard alleges Depp hit her.

