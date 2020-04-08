ALADDIN & CHARLIE'S ANGELS Star Naomi Scott Signs On For Amblin Sci-Fi Comedy DISTANT

Naomi Scott, who greatly impressed as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live-action Aladdin movie, is set to co-star with Hamilton 's Anthony Ramos in Amblin Partners’ upcoming comedic sci-fi film, Distant ...

Aladdin breakout Naomi Scott has booked her next role. The Princess Jasmine actress will co-star with Hamilton's Anthony Ramos in Amblin Partners’ upcoming sci-fi comedy, Distant.

According to Deadline, the plot revolves around "an asteroid miner who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must contend with the challenges of his new surroundings, while making his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor – a woman who is trapped in her escape pod."

Apparently, Scott signed on after original star Rachel Brosnahan was forced to part ways with the project due to scheduling conflicts with production on the next season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Will Speck and Josh Gordon (Blades of Glory) will direct the movie from a script by Spenser Cohen.

Scott received widespread acclaim for her performance in Aladdin, and went on to appear as one of the new Charlie's Angels in Elizabeth Banks' recent reboot. While that movie didn't achieve nearly the same levels of success, the English actress/singer is still said to be a hot commodity in Hollywood and is being sought for a number of high-profile parts.

Could she wind up on Marvel or Warner Bros.' radar for a CBM? It's entirely possible, so be sure to share your fan-casts with us in the comments.