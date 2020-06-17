ALIEN 5: Latest Draft Of The Screenplay Was Actually Worked On As Recently As This March

Despite Ridley Scott's plans to continue his prequel series of Alien films, it looks like the planned fifth chapter was being worked on as recently as this past March, a sign perhaps it's moving forward!

Ridley Scott's attempt to deliver a series of prequels leading up to the original Alien was met with a mixed response, and Alien: Covenant was somehow even more divisive than Prometheus. Recently, the filmmaker indicated that he hopes to continue with that, but it seems the Disney/Fox merger has left the franchise's future in doubt.

While Neill Blomkamp was attached to Alien 5 for a time (that was going to be a direct sequel to James Cameron's Aliens), that sadly fell apart, and we recently found out that longtime producer Walter Hill had taken a crack at the screenplay. Unfortunately, it sounded like actress Sigoruney Weaver wasn't on board with the idea, and unconvinced it would eventually happen.

To build hype for Alien 5, Brandywine Productions has shared a photo of the screenplay which we can see was last worked on in March. It doesn't reveal much, but does include quotes by authors Edgar Allan Poe and William Tecumseh Sherman.

There's no indication Disney will move forward with this screenplay, but it's hard to imagine the studio wanting to leave the franchise on the shelf for too long given its past success.

