ALTERED CARBON: Anthony Mackie Stars As Takeshi Kovacs In First Season 2 Footage

The Altered Carbon anime film will be directed by Jō Nakajima (Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV) from a script written by Dai Sato (Ghost in the Shell: Stanalone Complex, Cowboy Bebop) and Tsukasa Kondo.

Season 2 of the sophisticated and compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Anthony Mackie will serve as Takeshi Kovacs' latest "sleeve" in the second season of Netflix's. The cyberpunk sci-fi mystery series is an adaptation of English author Richard K. Morgan's novel series that takes place in the far-flung future of the 26th century, where immortality is possible by transferring one's consciousness to a new body or "sleeve."Even if someone is killed, their consciousness, which is stored in a USB-like CPU (called a stack) located in their spinal column, can be transferred to a new sleeve. The lone exception are Catholics, whose faith does not allow their stack to be re-sleeved.Thanks to the above premise, season 1 ofsaw Takeshi Kovacs portrayed by Will Yun Lee, Byronn Mann and Joel Kinnaman. Season 2 will see Anthony Mackie portray the elite military soldier who is (among other things) especially trained to quickly adapt to new sleeves and environments much faster than the average person.In addition to the show's second season, there's an companion anime film titled Altered Carbon: Resleeved , which is set for release this Spring.