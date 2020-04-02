ALTERED CARBON: Anthony Mackie Stars As Takeshi Kovacs In First Season 2 Footage
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Anthony Mackie will serve as Takeshi Kovacs' latest "sleeve" in the second season of Netflix's Altered Carbon. The cyberpunk sci-fi mystery series is an adaptation of English author Richard K. Morgan's novel series that takes place in the far-flung future of the 26th century, where immortality is possible by transferring one's consciousness to a new body or "sleeve."
Netflix's second season of Altered Carbon will premiere later this month, and this new teaser trailer provides our first footage of Anthony Mackie's take on Takeshi Kovacs as he replaces Joel Kinnaman.
Even if someone is killed, their consciousness, which is stored in a USB-like CPU (called a stack) located in their spinal column, can be transferred to a new sleeve. The lone exception are Catholics, whose faith does not allow their stack to be re-sleeved.
Thanks to the above premise, season 1 of Altered Carbon saw Takeshi Kovacs portrayed by Will Yun Lee, Byronn Mann and Joel Kinnaman. Season 2 will see Anthony Mackie portray the elite military soldier who is (among other things) especially trained to quickly adapt to new sleeves and environments much faster than the average person.
In addition to the show's second season, there's an Altered Carbon companion anime film titled Altered Carbon: Resleeved, which is set for release this Spring.
Season 2 of the sophisticated and compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]