ALTERED CARBON Season 2 Trailer Sees Takeshi Kovacs Resleeved And Ready For More Action

Netflix has finally released a full Altered Carbon season 2 trailer which reveals that Takeshi Kovacs' new sleeve comes with a few new bells and whistles as Anthony Mackie takes over for Joel Kinnaman.

After a solid first season, expectations for the show's sophomore outing are sky-high. Do you think Netflix's decision to replace Kinnaman with Mackie will backfire? If the second season proves to be even more popular, will Netflix dare to cast a new actor for season 3? There's definitely enough source material and writer

Richard K. Morgan has recently revealed that the success of the Netflix adaptation could lead to him writing a fourth entry.

Season 2 of the sophisticated and compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?

