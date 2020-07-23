AMC Theaters Move Reopening Date To August Despite Uncertainty Surrounding TENET Plans

AMC Theaters has announced a new reopening date for its 450 chains across the United States, while some inside information has been shared about Disney's plan for Mulan and its August 21 release date!

Warner Bros. has taken Tenet off the release schedule and, in response, AMC Theaters has shifted its reopening date from July 30 to a somewhat vague mid-to-late August. The United States's number one theater chain plans to open the doors of its 450 chains, though they haven't specified which, if any, they intend to keep closed.

The likely plan for Tenet is for it to open in certain markets in Europe and Asia where coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are on the decline. Given the current state of New York, Los Angeles, and Texas, AMC will probably hold off on reopening in cities in those states until government guidelines change. Certain cities could get to see it before others, a strange but necessary move.

"The new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.’ Tenet and Disney’s Mulan as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC’s big screens," reads a statement from AMC Theaters released earlier today.

Disney has yet to make any changes to Mulan's current August 21 release date, and Deadline confirms that there's speculation from exhibitors and studio insiders that the movie won't move.

Moviegoers visiting AMC Theaters will be required to wear face masks, and a series of safety measures have been implemented to tackle the spread of the virus. As of now, however, no one is entirely sure whether people will feel happy and safe to pack multiplexes to watch the latest releases.

Click HERE for more miscellaneous movie news from CBM!