AQUAMAN Star Patrick Wilson Joins The Cast Of Roland Emmerich's Sci-Fi Thriller MOONFALL

Following the recent news that both Josh Gad and Halle Berry have signed on to star in Roland Emmerich's Moonfall, THR reports that Aquaman and Watchmen actor Patrick Wilson has also joined the project along with Charlie Plummer (Boardwalk Empire).

The plot of the movie deals with the aftermath of the moon being knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and set on a collision course with Earth. A team is then assembled and sent on a perilous mission to land on the lunar surface and save the planet.

Wilson will play a disgraced former NASA astronaut whose last mission, which ended in tragedy, holds a clue about the impending catastrophe. Plummer will play his teenage son. Berry is playing an astronaut-turned-NASA administrator who is a former colleague of Wilson's character, while Gad will portray is the eccentric genius who deduces that the moon has fallen out of its orbit.

If you're thinking this sounds very similar to Michael Bay's 1998 actioner Armageddon... you're right.

Emmerich co-wrote the script with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen, and will also produce under his Centropolis banner. Lionsgate is eyeing a fall production start, but that's obviously subject to change.