ARTIFICIAL EXCLUSIVE: Alejandra Reynoso Joins The Cast Of Twitch's Interactive AI Show

A previous episode of Artificial: Remote Intelligence saw the character creation of Kira. We are excited to share that the role has been cast and has gone to Alejandra Reynoso (Castlevania). In the coming weeks, we will share an exclusive chat we had with both Reynoso and Basco, so keep your eyes peeled for those.

Reynoso joins a dynamic and diverse cast which includes Tiffany Chu (Ms. Purple), Stephen Chang (The Last of Us II), Justin Lee (Arrested Development), Jennifer Field (9-1-1), La Trice Harper (The Shield), Tohoro Masamune (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Christy St. John (The Amityville Terror), Devon Werkheiser (Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide), and Basco, who we mentioned above. This incredible team has been assembled by Bernie Su, who won YouTube its first Primetime Emmy Award for The Lizzie Bennett Diaries.

One of the incredible aspects of Artificial: Remote Intelligence is that the audience guides the character development, the story, and even the composition of the music. The series utilizes LifeScore, which is a new project from Tob Gruber, the co-founder of Siri. This groundbreaking technology responds to chat interactions by lumping responses into five emotional categories.

Below is the character card for Kira breaking down her character traits and details, which were chosen by the Twitch community during the third interactive worldbuilding episode of the season.

Below we've included an official card with the information on the upcoming episode Week 6: Love and Lies, which airs tomorrow, an hour ahead of its usual time.

The past becomes present as Justin's (Justin Lee) mysterious ex, Kira (Alejandra Reynoso), enters the fray. While Elle (Christy St. John) gets her wish and welcomes Dr. Matt Lin (Tohoru Masamune) back into the fold, but will she regret it?

How will the AI, Lilith (Tiffany Chu), respond to these new players? It's up to you.



Artificial: Remote Intelligence airs at 5 pm PST tomorrow, one hour earlier than usual. You can catch the previous worldbuilding episode here.