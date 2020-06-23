ARTIFICIAL Exclusive: Dante Basco Cast In Twitch's Audience-Interactive Sci-Fi Series

We're officially announcing the news that Hook's Dante Basco is joining the cast of Twitch's Emmy-winning live audience-interactive scripted science fiction series, Artificial . Get the details below!

We at ComicBookMovie are excited to announce this casting announcement! Twitch's Emmy-winning sci-fi series Artificial has added Dante Basco (Hook), and he'll be making his debut during this Thursday's upcoming episode.

If you're unfamiliar with Artificial, it is a live audience-interactive scripted sci-fi series on Twitch. New episodes stream every Thursday, allowing the audience to participate in the decisions made by characters. It contains a choose-your-own-ending element without the ability to go back and change your decisions.

Dante Basco is best known for his portrayal of Rufio, the leader of the lost boys in Steven Speilberg's Hook. On the voice-acting side of things, he is celebrated for his performance of Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender which recently marked its 15th anniversary.

In the below image for Week 5: Designing for Dante, the full breakdown of the upcoming episode is included along with instructions on audience participation and how to help create and influence Basco's character. Check it out!

Check out a teaser for last week's episode called Likelihood of Being Liked below, and be sure to share your thoughts on this exclusive announcement in the usual place!





Season 3 follows Elle (Christy St. John), a brand new character in the world of "Artificial." Elle is a wildly idealistic and brilliant young scientist who is leading a live-streamed experience to help an artificial intelligence, “SV3” (Tiffany Chu), become human, using the help of the Twitch audience to do so. She’s vibrant, bold, and a bit quirky: a perfect match for Twitch.



Still licking the wounds suffered from the fall of Sophie Version 2 (“SV2”), who the audience decided should be deactivated, Sebastian (Stephen Chang) and his organization see an opportunity to relaunch a new Artificial Intelligence being using the technology that Dr. Matt Lin (Tohoru Masamune) first used to bring Sophie to life.



After installing a blank slate consciousness into Sophie’s old shell, “SV3” is activated and quarantined to a single home. Not wanting to repeat the same mistake of AI homicide that her predecessor Sophie (SV2) made, Sebastian rules that no humans are allowed to physically interact with SV3. He hires Elle, a cognitive science graduate student, to help raise this isolated SV3 in front of a live Twitch audience.



New episodes of Artificial air each Thursday at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET, and you can catch up here.