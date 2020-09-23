ARTIFICIAL Exclusive Interview: Sophie And Lillith Actress Tiffany Chu Discusses Her AI Role

The third season of Twitch's live interactive scripted sci-fi series, Artificial: Remote Intelligence, has only two episodes left in the Season, and we recently spoke with star Tiffany Chu about the show.

During this year's Emmys, a trailer for the upcoming finale of Artificial: Remote Intelligence Season 3 played, as the show was nominated for an award. Although it didn't take the award home this year, it has previously, and the series is in full steam heading towards the season finale.

We've been sharing our exclusive chats with the cast and crew of the series, which pushes the envelope with its cutting edge technology, stepping up the interactive aspect of entertainment. The show even includes a feature called LifeScore created by Tom Gruber of Siri, which alters the music of the series live as the audience interacts in the chat.

If you'd like to hear our chat with Tiffany, click the podcast player below. Otherwise, scroll down for the transcript! We have also included our recent conversations with Bernie Su, Jennifer Field, and Alejandra Reynoso from our finale countdown.

Literary Joe: How has your character's arc surprised you as Season 3 has advanced?

Tiffany Chu: As far as Season 3, I think the fact that one, experiencing going into this season compared to Season 1, where it was all about Sophie and Dr. Matt Lin's story; at the beginning of Season 3, its moreso all these scientists are figuring out what to do with Lilith.

And so, I think for Season 3, what surprised me was what happened just this last episode. For her directive to change to surpassing humanity. And so, I also have to process that to figure out what does that mean for Lilith? Because there are so many different ways of interpreting it.

And it just kind of depends on what happens in our episode and what we have the audience involved in doing. So, I think that's the thing that surprises me because surpassing humanity is such a different concept to grasp. How would an artificial intelligence try to deal with it?

Literary Joe: This season has all been shot remotely. How would you rate that experience versus shooting the first couple of seasons?

Tiffany Chu: I think I like it better when there are people around. In the sense that, when you're on set, you get to collaborate with so many different people. And so we don't really see them in person. And a lot of our reactions are based on them in real-time this season because we are all looking into the camera.

So during rehearsals, that's our time to look at the monitor, to see other people's reactions, and what we are doing. We don't get to do that, as the camera's right there. And eye line wise, it just would not be possible.

And so I think that's what I miss, actually responding off a person right away. And I think it's a little bit lonely. It's just different.

Literary Joe: What would you like to see happen for Lilith in the future as far as Season 4?

Tiffany Chu: I think, now that she has a second room, what I would like to see is maybe her venturing out of there and meeting other people. And seeing what she does with her directives.

It's so different than Season 1 and 2, where Sophie uses the audience to become more human. Now Lilith is her own person now and making her own decisions.

Literary Joe: I really like the way you portray Lillith, the AI. What influences the delivery you use with your lines?

Tiffany Chu: I had Sophie be more robotic in a sense. And for Season 3, because Lillith is way more advanced, I kind of upped the humanity on that. And as the episodes progress, I'm making a choice to become more and more human.

But, what was very funny was during the first acting class that I had, the coach at the time told me that I was a robot. So, jokes on you, I am a robot! (Laughs)

*This interview has been edited for clarity.*







The groundbreaking Twitch series Artificial returns with Artificial: Remote Intelligence. This season takes a huge step forward with a bold new sci-fi vision and ground-breaking interactive methods, including an audience-controlled musical score and revolutionary new interactive Worldbuilding episodes. Viewers will be able to dictate aspects of the production including casting of new characters, story, and set design.



Artificial airs live on Twitch every Thursday at 5:00 pm PST.